Kalashnikov: Karabakh conflict can be solved only by the leadership of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ / "As soon as formats are created for the settlement of various conflicts, such as the OSCE Minsk group which involves world players, there was not a single case that they could find a solution."

According to the Report, the head of the Committee of the Russian state Duma on CIS Affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots, Leonid Kalashnikov made the due statement at a press conference in Baku, commenting on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

According to him, Russia is interested in the solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, however he expressed doubt on US position, as Iran and Turkey are neighboring countries , which have tense relations with Washington .

Leonid Kalashnikov expressed confidence that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict can be solved only by the leadership of the three states - Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.