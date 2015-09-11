​John Kirby: "The U.S will not accept so-called elections in Nagorno Karabakh"

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ the United States does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent sovereign state, and we will not accept the results of the so-called elections.

Report informs citing Russian media, this was stated by the US State Department spokesman Mr. John Kirby.

"In the context of a comprehensive settlement on the – of the conflict, we recognize the role of the population in Nagorno-Karabakh in deciding their future. However, the United States does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent sovereign state, and we will not accept the results of the so-called elections on the 13th of September as affecting the legal status of the region. We also stress that the so-called elections in no way prejudge the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh or the outcome of the ongoing negotiations to bring a lasting and peaceful settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", he said.

The State Department accused Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces, which use heavy weapons against each other and demanded to remove tension in the conflict zone.The Department condemned losses and urged the parties to return to the implementation of international commitments to resolve the situation.