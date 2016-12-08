John Kerry: Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continues to undermine European security

https://report.az/storage/news/3d47bda9028210907262f80792406a52/4e4313ed-5f14-4c07-9ac3-5b5628af5dc3_292.jpg
Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ongoing conflicts in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova continue to undermine European security.
Report informs, Secretary of US Department of State, John Kerry said at the 23rd session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg.
According to him, the OSCE is faced with many challenges, such as corruption, lack of trust between the member countries.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author