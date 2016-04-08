​Jobbik Movement of Hungary concerned to hear latest escalation of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Jobbik Movement for a Better Hungary is concerned to hear the latest escalation of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. We hope the intensifying fights will once again focus attention on one of Europe's longest unsolved conflict and we also trust in the wisdom and common sense approach of the two sides.'

Report informs, a statement of the movement posted on the party's website says.

'The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been going on since Armenia, against international law, occupied the province of Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding counties in the early 1990s. The confrontation has constantly been claiming lives and driving hundred thousands of Azeri people into refugee camps. In spite of all that, Jobbik has been the only Hungarian Parliamentary party to raise the issue.

In 2011, we submitted a motion to the Hungarian National Assembly in order to condemn the genocide committed by the Armenian forces in Khojaly and the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, the other political parties were not partners in our efforts, even though the repeated escalation of the clashes clearly demonstrate that the unsettled relations may give rise to a serious conflict potentially impacting Europe', the statement says.

'Jobbik trusts that the international community will be able to offer a reassuring solution for the status of Nagorno Karabakh and the fate of the two Caucasian states, in full compliance with the provisions of international law. In our opinion, lasting peace cannot be established unless Armenia withdraws from the occupied territories, restores and guarantees Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. The other conditions for such a solution is an extensive autonomy for Nagorno Karabakh within Azerbaijan as well as the assurance of the rights of the ethnic Armenian population.

We hope that a reassuring settlement of the conflict is in sight and that the international community will provide all possible assistance to the two parties', the text ends.