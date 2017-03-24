 Top
    Jean-Marc Ayrault: “Status quo in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is political choice that further aggravating situation”

    “If Azerbaijan and Armenia intend to sign a peace agreement, France is ready to organize a conference”

    Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ "We do not want military operations. France, along with Russia and the US is a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and tries to resolve the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan by peaceful means through negotiations. The status quo is unacceptable”.

    Report informs, MinisterofForeign Affairs and International Development of France Jean-MarcAyrault said answering the question of AZERTAC'scorrespondent in Paris.

    "I took part in meetings of President Francois Hollande with both presidents. He said once again that France is ready to help in resolving the conflict. If the parties intend to negotiate and sign a peace agreement, France is ready to organize a conference. Such conflicts can be resolved only through the diplomacy. Status quo is a political choice that further aggravating the situation. France will continue to act as mediator until the conflict is resolved, "- French minister added.

    French President Francois Hollande met with the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Paris in March. During the negotiations Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed.

    Notably, 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories, Nagorno-Karabakh and 7 surrounding regions are under the Armenian occupation since 1993. 

