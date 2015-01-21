Jamil Chichek: "One of significant matters that Islamic world should pay attention to is the Karabakh conflict"

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 21, the 10th session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Islamic Cooperation Organization kicked off. Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) Jamil Chichek said in his speech at the conference that Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan.

He stated that one of the most significant matters that Islamic world should pay attention to, is Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hinders the establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus. The occupation of twenty per cent of Azerbaijani territories is unacceptable. The term for peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus is the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Today, more than a million people became refugees in Azerbaijan . We cannot say that the international community is paying attention to this issue. Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan's fair struggle in all spheres."