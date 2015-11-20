James Warlick welcomes transfer of Armenian soldier Andranik Grigoryan to his homeland

https://report.az/storage/news/3ec3c40eb6cfb69af62e9d67687ed8a4/03b6d624-e0f8-4872-aee7-c84837e2a42f_292.jpg
Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick welcomed the transfer of Armenian soldier Andranik Grigoryan to his homeland.
Report informs, co-chair J.Warlick posted on his Twitter page.
He has hailed this as a humanitarian gesture on the part of Azerbaijan.
Armenian soldier, who has crossed to the Azerbaijani side in March was handed over to the Armenian side on November 18.
