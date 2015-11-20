 Top
    James Warlick welcomes transfer of Armenian soldier Andranik Grigoryan to his homeland

    Co-Chair of the OSCE MG hailed this as a humanitarian gesture on the part of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick welcomed the transfer of Armenian soldier Andranik Grigoryan to his homeland.

    Report informs, co-chair J.Warlick posted on his Twitter page.

    He has hailed this as a humanitarian gesture on the part of Azerbaijan.

    Armenian soldier, who has crossed to the Azerbaijani side in March was handed over to the Armenian side on November 18.

