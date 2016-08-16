​James Warlick: We welcome Russia's willingness to be a guarantor of Karabakh conflict’s settlement

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ "We welcome Russia's willingness to be a guarantor of the settlement to the Karabakh conflict."

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by the US co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick.

"We welcome personal involvement of President of the Russian Federation Mr. Vladimir Putin in efforts to achieve a sustainable solution to the conflict", - said Warlick.

According to him, deployment of international peacekeeping forces to ensure security in Nagorno-Karabakh has always been regarded as a part of the solution to the conflict.