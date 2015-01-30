 Top
    James Warlick: Use of drones in Karabakh line of contact is provocation

    OSCE Minsk Group commented on yesterday's incident on Armenian downed drone

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick commented on yesterday's incident on the Armenian downed drone. 

    Report informs, US Co-Chair stated on his twitter page that the use of drones for the purpose of crossing the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh front is a provocation: "The sides need to reduce tensions." Azerbaijani troops shot down Armenian drone in the direction of Agdam of the frontline at about 16:30 p.m. yesterday.

