James Warlick: ‘The deaths and tragic events of the past remain a source of pain’

"These are days of remembrance. The deaths and tragic events of the past remain a source of pain. It's time for reconciliation". OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the United States James Warlick wrote on his Twitter page.

Today is the 23th anniversary of Khojaly massacre committed by Armenians.

On the night of 25 to 26 February in 1992, Armenian armed forces with the assistance of the 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment of Russia attacked the Khojaly city, Azerbaijan. Approximately 2,500 residents of Khojaly city remaining besieged left the city in the hope to get to Agdam region. But the Armenians brutally massacred civilians.



During the next genocide committed by the aggressors against the Azerbaijani people were killed 613 civilians, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elder persons. 1275 civilians were taken prisoner, the fate of 150 of them is still unknown, 475 people became invalids, 8 families were completely destroyed. 25 children lost both parents, 130 one of them.