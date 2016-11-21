 Top
    James Warlick resigns as OSCE Minsk Group co-chair

    His term of office as co-chair ends on December 31 this year

    Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group American co-chair, James Warlick resigns from the post.

    Report informs, he has posted on his Twitter account.

    James Warlick's term of office as co-chair will end on December 31, 2016.  

    "It has been an honor to serve in the State Department for more than 30 years", the diplomat stressed.

    The co-chair posted that he will be a partner in Russia's largest and most prestigious law firm Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev&Partners.

