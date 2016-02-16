James Appathurai: 'We concern about deterioration of situation on contact line and Armenian-Azerbaijani border'

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'We are concerned about deterioration of situation on contact line and Armenian-Azerbaijani border.'

Report informs, Special Representative of the NATO Secretary General for the South Caucasus and Central Asia, James Appathurai said Tuesday.

NATO Special Representative said resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been discussed during the current visit to Baku: 'NATO is not involved in the conflict resolution process, but NATO has its own stand on long-running conflicts in Europe. That stand has been declared in the NATO final summit. We are concerned about deterioration of situation on contact line and call them to take steps for resolution of the conflict by peace and under support of the OSCE Minsk Group.'