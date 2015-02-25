​Ivica Dačić: Ukrainian crisis has a devastating impact on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian crisis has a devastating impact on the resolution of conflicts in Transnistria and the South Caucasus.

Report informs, this opinion was expressed by the OSCE Chairman, Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić.

In his report to the members of the UN Security Council, the diplomat said that Europe faced the most serious security challenges since the cold war.

"We should not ignore the devastating impact of the crisis in Ukraine and around the other issues on the agenda of the OSCE, especially in protracted conflicts in Moldova and the South Caucasus", said Dačić.

He expressed deep concern over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Last year, three meetings of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia demonstrated the encouraging desire for dialogue. However, since then we have witnessed the deterioration of the situation and delay of the political process," said the OSCE chairman.

He expressed support for the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group on the organization of high-level meetings and "finding ways that can lead to long-term solution" of the conflict.

According to Dačić, in the coming months he intends to visit the region and meet with leaders of the countries.