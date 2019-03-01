Italian Senator: Armenia keeps Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions of Azerbaijan under occupation

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia has kept the Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions of Azerbaijan under occupation for more than twenty years," Chairman of the Italian-Azerbaijani Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, member of the ruling 5-Star Movement Party Senator Stefano Lucidi said in his statement on the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

He stressed that Armenia occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory: "While speaking on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict, it is important to remember four resolutions- 822, 853, 874 and 884 adopted by the UN Security Council in 1993 on the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. These resolutions have not been implemented yet. It is also worth mentioning the resolution of the European Parliament dated 23 October 2013. This resolution supports the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions."