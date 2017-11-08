 Top
    Close photo mode

    Israeli PM discusses Karabakh conflict with Armenian foreign minister

    Edward Nalbandian visited Israel on November 6-7
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has discussed with Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian settlement of the conflict on occupied Nagorno-Karabakh of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing Armenian media, Edward Nalbandian spoke about the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs for the settlement of the conflict.

    Notably, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian has visited Israel on November 6-7 at the Israeli prime minister and foreign minister Benjamin Netanyahu's invitation. He held meetings with the officials of different ranks of the country. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi