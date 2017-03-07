Israeli expert: World community not able properly respond to a challenge like Karabakh conflict

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today's conflict in Syria is no longer considered an intra-Syrian conflict, as a huge number of mercenaries from all over the world are fighting there.

Report informs, Israeli expert, Vice-rector of Tel-Aviv University Eyal Zisser said at a meeting with reporters.

He noted that conflict in Syria is characterized by radicalism in society, which was not previously observed in the Syrian society: "The conflict arose because of natural disasters.There was a drought for several years, because of which farmers began to hold rallies that resulted in anti-government protests. The collapse of state institutions led to the fact that people began to radicalize".

Speaking about the connection of Syrian conflict with the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, E. Zisser said that either in the conflict in Karabakh or in Syria, world community is not able to give fitting reply to such challenges: In order to resolve conflict in Syria, it is necessary to understand what the world actors want. The same applies to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Israeli expert also touched upon the question of how the situation in Syria could affect the South Caucasus region. In his opinion, firstly, soldiers returning from Syria can bring radical ideas with them: "Secondly, if Russia and Iran will emerge victorious in Syrian issue, they can further outline new goals for themselves".

Touching upon the role of world powers in Syrian conflict, E. Zisser especially noted the role of Russia: Obama hadn't sent US troops to Syria. Russia, taken advantage of this, although it did not send a large army there, but helped preserve the power of Bashar Assad. Russia pursues its own interests in Damascus and what happens there is important to it.