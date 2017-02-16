Israeli Ambassador: I deeply saddened to see level of destruction in Jojug Marjanli village

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ "I joined the visit to Jojug Marjanli village, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan as I strongly believe that it is important to gain a better understanding of the situation on-site".

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav told Report, who yesterday visitedliberated from Armenian occupation Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil region, together with heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan.

He stated that he was deeply saddened to see level of destruction in Jojug Marjanli village: "I hope that quite soon people will be able to return to the rebuilt village and cultivate the land".

The diplomat also called meeting exciting with members of the family, which has been living in the village since 1994: "The visit also serves as a reminder of the need for peaceful resolution to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this regard, based on Israel’s experience as well as on people's wish of peace and stability, Israel supports the efforts by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group on peaceful resolution of the conflict. Israel supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan".