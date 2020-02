© Report / Sultana Ahmadbayli https://report.az/storage/news/294aa259ccbc8dd3250b8aa3b2708597/995f2f5b-e542-4b0d-ac81-6f91a3f2d418_292.jpg

Israel fully supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing newly appointed Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Deek.

"Israel recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Israel itself has been involved in conflicts and knows what the conflict is fraught with. We fully support all the efforts of the OSCE Minsk group towards the settlement of the Karabakh conflict. Israel will fully support the agreement between the parties," the Israeli Ambassador said.