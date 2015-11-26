ISESCO Director General: We stand in solidarity with Azerbaijan in Karabakh issue

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Nagorno Karabakh is a historic and integral part of the Azerbaijani territory. For this reason, ISESCO remains true to its principles in the Garabakh issue. We always support Azerbaijan."

Report informs, re-elected Director General of ISESCO Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri told reporters Thursday.

According to him, all member organizations also support the position of Azerbaijan on this issue: "The occupied territories must be returned. We tried to convey to the public that 4 resolutions of the UN have been adopted and the Armenian side has not complied with UN requirements yet. I say again, that we stand in solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan in the Garabakh issue."