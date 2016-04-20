 Top
    Iranian parliament speaker: We must prevent war in Karabakh

    The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is one of the main problems in the region

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is one of the main problems of the region."

    Report informs referring to the "Vestnik Kavkaza," Iran's Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said that in Moscow.

    "This region have enough turbulence and war, so we should not allow a new war," he said, adding that the conflict drew the attention of Iran.

    Larijani said that during his visit to Moscow, he held talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov.

    He added that Iran and Russia should exert their efforts use their abilities to persuade Azerbaijan and Armenia to solve this problem by political means and to prevent the flames of war to engulf the region.

