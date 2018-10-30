Iranian Foreign Minister: "Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved soon"

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/b5193f3c50cef5ace62ee7e5a9d0a47f/b9f6e244-0808-4829-9507-3b7393c2516d_292.jpg

Istanbul. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved soon".

Turkish Bureau of Report News Agency informs that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the due statement at a press conference after the trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey in Istanbul.

According to him, the good neighborhood policy of the three countries promotes successful cooperation: "There is a common will of the three countries. In order to increase the living standards of the people in region the problems must be solved. We always say that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be solved soon."

Zarif said that all three countries have extensive opportunities: "We need to expand our cooperation in science and technology. At the meeting, we also considered the establishment of a Trilateral Business Forum among the private sectors of all three countries. The decisions we made in the banking sector will create conditions for mutual trade in national currency."

Vusala Abbasova