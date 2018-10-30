Iranian Foreign Minister: "Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved soon"

Istanbul. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved soon".
Turkish Bureau of Report News Agency informs that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the due statement at a press conference after the trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey in Istanbul.
According to him, the good neighborhood policy of the three countries promotes successful cooperation: "There is a common will of the three countries. In order to increase the living standards of the people in region the problems must be solved. We always say that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be solved soon."
Zarif said that all three countries have extensive opportunities: "We need to expand our cooperation in science and technology. At the meeting, we also considered the establishment of a Trilateral Business Forum among the private sectors of all three countries. The decisions we made in the banking sector will create conditions for mutual trade in national currency."
Vusala Abbasova
News DepartmentNews Author