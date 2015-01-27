Iranian Foreign Minister issues statement on Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Iran hopes for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammadjavad Zarif said in a joint press conference holding with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

"Iran always acts as a supporter of peace and friendship between the countries of the region and hopes for a peaceful resolution of the current conflict (Nagorno-Karabakh) based on international principles without any exception.

E.Nalbandian stated that Armenia appreciates Tehran's balanced approach to resolving the conflict.