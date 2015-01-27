 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iranian Foreign Minister issues statement on Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan

    Nalbandian: We appreciate Tehran's balanced approach to resolving the conflict

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Iran hopes for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammadjavad Zarif said in a joint press conference holding with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    "Iran always acts as a supporter of peace and friendship between the countries of the region and hopes for a peaceful resolution of the current conflict (Nagorno-Karabakh) based on international principles without any exception.

    E.Nalbandian stated that Armenia appreciates Tehran's balanced approach to resolving the conflict.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi