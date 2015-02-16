Iranian FM: Settlement of Karabakh conflict must be found within Azerbaijani territorial integrity

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iran is concerned about unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.Report informs it was said by the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif today at a press conference.

Iran is concerned about the persistent problem as far as 100 km border with Iran lies in the conflict zone.We made numerous initiatives on this issue and we affirm the decision of the issue within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.If Iran can play a role in resolving the conflict then we are ready to play, said Mr. Zarif.