Iranian Embassy comments on news amid concert of Armenia's band 'Voice of Artsakh'

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan has today commented on news reported by the Armenian media concerning plans of musical band “Voice of Artsakh” to organize a concert in Iran.
Report was informed in the Embassy, they sent this information to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance of Iran.
“Appropriate organizations will check the news”, the Embassy stated.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author