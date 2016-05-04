Iranian Ambassador to Yerevan: 'Deepening defense cooperation with Armenia is important'

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Iran intends to deepen cooperation with Armenia in the field of defense'.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Iranian Ambassador to Yerevan Seyed Kazem Sajjadi said in the meeting with Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan.

S.Ohanyan informed the Iranian diplomat on the current situation on the contact line of Armenian-Azerbaijani troops in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Seyed Kazem expressed concern about the tensions, stated that all opportunities will be used to create peace and stability in the conflict region.

The Ambassador stressed importance of bilateral cooperation in the field of defense.