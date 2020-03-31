​Iran condemns so-called “elections” in occupied Karabakh

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the so-called “presidential and parliamentary elections” to be held in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is opposed to any measure leading to the escalation of tensions and disputes in the region,” - Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said.

Pointing to the plans to hold elections in the geographical region known as Nagorno Karabakh, Mousavi said: “We believe whatever measure that further complicates the path to the settlement of disputes between two neighboring states, namely the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, must be avoided.”

He also stressed the need for the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of international principles and law.