    Iran Ambassador: Karabakh conflict must be solved peacefully

    Iran's priorities is security and stability of its neighbors

    Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Karabakh conflict must be solved peacefully". Report informs citing the News.am, it was said by Iranian ambassador to Armenia Mohammad Reisi.

    The Ambassador said one of Iran's priorities is security and stability of its neighbors.

    “Conflicts must be resolved peacefully and through negotiations,” he said, adding that international norms give the best option for a peaceful solution.

