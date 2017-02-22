 Top
    Inspector of Military Prosecutor Office: Khojaly genocide's investigation underway in four directions

    Ulvi Mammadov: Occupation of Khojaly caused 523 mln USD damage to Azerbaijan

    Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military Prosecutor Office conducts investigation of Khojaly genocide. Investigation is underway in 4 directions.

    Report informs, Senior Investigator of Important Cases in Special Investigation Department of Military Prosecutor Office Ulvi Ahmadov told.

    He noted that occupation of Khojaly caused 523 mln USD damage to Azerbaijan.

    U.Ahmadov told that 7500 investigation actions have been carried out to date. 

