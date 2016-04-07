Investigation launched on missing Azerbaijani servicemen

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the appeal of several persons to the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People, investigation has been launched mediated by relevant government agencies and international organizations in order to clarify fate of Azerbaijani servicemen, which stated missing during recent military operations on the contact line of Azerbaijani-Armenian troops.

Report was told at the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People, relatives of the servicemen, stated missing and the public will be informed on the results of the investigations.

The State Commission wishes patience to our citizens.