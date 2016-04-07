Internally displaced persons visit freed villages for the first time after 23 years - PHOTO

Fuzuli. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The residents have visited the village, which have been liberated by Azerbaijani Armed Forces from occupation of Armenians, for the first time after 23 years.

Report informs, internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Jabrayil came their native village after 23 years.

Village residents visited cemetery in Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district, which liberated by Azerbaijani army 22 years ago, not being able to visit by Azerbaijani civilians (due to 'Lele Tepe' height being under Armenian control), under control of servicemen, prayed for their relatives.

Notably, Jojug Marjanli was occupied by Armed Forces of Armenian Republic in 1993. During Horadiz operation of Azerbaijani Army in early 1994, the village has been liberated.