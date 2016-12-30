 Top
    Interim US co-chair of OSCE MG named

    Richard Hoagland will replace James Warlick

    Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador Richard E. Hoagland will assume the position of U.S. Co-Chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group (MG) on an interim basis starting in January 2017.

    Report informs, referring to Armenian mass media, US embassy in Armenia announced.

    He replaces Ambassador James B. Warlick, who will step down on December 31.

    Ambassador Hoagland brings over 30 years of diplomatic experience to the position.

    He served as U.S. Ambassador to Tajikistan from 2003 to 2006, U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan from 2008 to 2011, and as Deputy Ambassador to Pakistan from 2011 to 2013.

