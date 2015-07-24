Intensive movement of Azerbaijani Armed Forces observed in direction of the front - VIDEO

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Intensive movement of Azerbaijani Armed Forces observed in the direction of front.

The video, sent by readers to the Report, describes the movement of tanks and other armored vehicles of the caravan of the Armed Forces military equipment.

The authors of the video say, the military vehicles moving in the direction of the front-line areas.

In response to a request of Report News Agency, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence stated that, the video describes a usual tactical movement of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and there is no tactical deployment.