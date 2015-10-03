Incident emerged between Armenian soldiers

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Some electronic Armenian media spread information about the nature of disinformation that allegedly armed forces of Azerbaijan with the aim of escalating tension on the state border, had violated the ceasefire regime on contact line in the direction of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR).

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, in fact, in the course of monitoring it was revealed that, a skirmish emerged between soldiers of Armenian side. On October 1, at about 23:00 from the enemy positions on the front line was heard abusive swearing of military personnel and ten shots from small arms. Then, at about 23:40 commanders pulled up to the position inUAZ car, and in the morning about 5 soldiers were forcibly planted in the car and driven back towards the regiment center.

"This is one more provocation against the Azerbaijani military by political leadership of Armenia in order to conceal the ongoing negative incidents in the army of their own people.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that, units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces provide full control of the operational situation from higher positions", the ministry said.