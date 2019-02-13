Community head: High time for illegal regime in Karabakh to abandon their nonconstructive stance

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The recent reflections of the 'representative' of the so-called regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, voiced despite the constructive stance of our country on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh hamper the mediatory efforts and negotiation process," head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev said,

Commenting on the statements by Masis Mailyan, who positions himself as 'the minister of foreign affairs' of the so-called regime, created in Nagorno-Karabakh illegally, the community head noted that it is impossible to speak about peace at the time when the illegal regime hinders the return of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh to their native lands: "Masis Mailyan should be reminded that unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan has always been a melting pot of cultures where representatives of different nationalities lived in peace, friendship and good neighborhood. Peaceful coexistence of Azerbaijani and Armenian communities in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan before the Armenian aggression is a bright evidence to that. However, for some reason, such people as Masis Mailyan did not favor the peaceful coexistence of the two communities. As a result of the armed aggression against Azerbaijan and the policy of ethnic hatred instigated by Armenian nationalists, hundreds of thousands Azerbaijanis were killed or forced to flee their lands. No one forgot the thought voiced by former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan about the Khojaly genocide, quoted in the book 'Black Garden' by Thomas de Waal:“[b]efore Khojali, the Azerbaijanis thought that ... the Armenians were people who could not raise their hand against the civilian population. We were able to break that [stereotype]”. This fact alone makes it clear where the feeling of ethnic hatred and hostility comes from. It is high time for the illegal regime to abandon their nonconstructive stance, put an end to the feelings of ethnic hatred and hostility. Instead of accusing the opposite side, Masis Mailyan and his surrounding would better think of regaining the missed opportunities and avoid statements and comments that can harm the conflict settlement. As for building trust between the conflict parties, in the messages addressed to the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, we repeatedly called for a constructive dialogue between the communities and establishing ties. The dialogue between the communities can contribute to preparing the peoples to future peace. But it is unclear why the 'representatives' of the illegal regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan speak about their invented 'abstract' peace, ignoring our messages, and claim for our lands without any grounds. It is the constructive dialogue that can create a ground for establishment of a positive atmosphere and peaceful coexistence of the two communities within the framework of the internationally recognized borders of our country following the restoration of territorial integrity. It is high time to achieve progress in conflict settlement. Peace and stability in the region, future sustainable development are possible through this way only."