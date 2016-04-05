Ilham Aliyev: 'We are fighting in our own territory'

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev has met with family members of servicemen, wounded and killed during repulsing Armenian attack on the frontline region.

Report informs, the president said that recent incidents are not first provocation of Armenians: 'Hero officers and soldiers of Azerbaijani army prevented the provocation of the enemy. They decently floored the enemy and strengthened superiority on the contact line.

Armenians fired residential areas, civilians wounded. About 300 houses were damaged. But Azerbaijani soldiers and officers have never fought against civilians, are not fighting and will not fight. We fight on our own land, we protect our lands. Our issue is an issue of truth'.