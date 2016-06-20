 Top
    Ilham Aliyev: There is hope for constructive dynamics of talks on Karabakh

    The status quo in the situation with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is unacceptable

    Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ The status quo in  Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is unacceptable, it is necessary to withdraw Armenian troops from the region.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin today in St. Petersburg.

    "There is a hope  for constructive dynamics to the negotiation process on Nagorno-Karabakh" - said I. Aliyev.

