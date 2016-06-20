Ilham Aliyev: There is hope for constructive dynamics of talks on Karabakh

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ The status quo in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is unacceptable, it is necessary to withdraw Armenian troops from the region.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin today in St. Petersburg.

"There is a hope for constructive dynamics to the negotiation process on Nagorno-Karabakh" - said I. Aliyev.