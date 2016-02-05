​ICRC representatives visit Azerbaijanis taken hostage by Armenians

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) mission have visited Azerbaijanis taken hostage by Armenians in Kalbajar region - Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

The meeting was held on February 3.

During the meeting, Asgarov and Guliyev could exchange private news with their families.

Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov were taken hostage by Armenians in June 29, 2014 while they were visiting the graves of their relatives in the occupied Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan.