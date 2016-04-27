ICRC representatives in Azerbaijan visited the Armenian saboteur Arsen Baghdasaryan

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Azerbaijan have visited the Armenian saboteur Arsen Baghdasaryan.

Report informs referring to News.am, during the meeting onApril 22, Artur Baghdasaryan had the opportunity to exchange news of family nature with his relatives.

According to the information, the visit was a part of the standard procedures.

Notably, Arsen Baghdasaryan has passed the contact line between the troops in the direction of Aghdam region of Azerbaijan in December, 2014.

Due to the judgment was delivered by the Ganja Court of Grave Crimes, Armenian saboteur Arsen Baghdasaryan was imprisoned for 15 years. Arsen Baghdasaryan was sentenced on 12 Articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, of which 5 are threat to national security, 7 - an attempt to commit a crime.