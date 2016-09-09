ICRC representatives in Azerbaijan visit Armenian saboteur

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 7, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Azerbaijan have visited Armenian saboteur Arsen Bagdasaryan.

Spokesperson of the ICRC Azerbaijani representation Ilaha Huseynova told to Report.

She said that the meeting was held within the framework of standard procedures. In other words, his family was informed about him and vice versa.

Notably, A.Bagdasaryan crossed the contact line of the troops in the direction of Aghdam region on December 26 last year. According to the resolution of Ganja Court of Grave Crimes, the Armenian saboteur was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in special regime prison. 5 of 12 accusations against him under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan are related with national security and 7 with attempting to commit a crime.