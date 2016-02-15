ICRC representative: "This year exchange of captives and hostages between Azerbaijan and Armenia will progress"

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ "For now, information gathered on biological indicators of those who died in battle and places where they were buried.

The statement on the results of a meeting of the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan reflects the intention of the exchange of information on missing persons through the ICRC."

Report informs, it said the head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Yerevan Caroline Douilliez in an interview with the Armenian media.

"We hope that there will be progress in this direction this year. It is necessary to note, that the search for burial sites and identification of the remains is a long process, and not all families receive the answer," said C. Douilliez.

"It is a humanitarian issue and it should not be politicized," she added.