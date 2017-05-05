The ICRC comments on news about firing its staff and vehicle in Aghdam

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has commented on news about the firing by Armenians the Red Cross staff and their car in Aghdam region on May 4.

The representative of ICRC Azerbaijani office Ilaha Huseynova told Report that In the region of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the ICRC implements various humanitarian projects to support civilian population living close to the line of contact and international border between Azerbaijan and Armenia: “We regularly visit these communities and work with them on all sides. One of the ICRC projects implemented jointly with the local authorities is the rehabilitation of a borehole in Ahmadaghali village of Aghdam. In response to news circulated in media, we confirm that our staff was there on May 4, however, there is no element or indicator to state that either ICRC staff, or the ICRC vehicle were targeted.”

Notably, residents of Agdam region were subjected to fire by Armenians during repair works at artesian wells. During the repair works carried out with financial support of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Armenian side opened fire on employees and techniques in Aghdam. No injured reported but equipment and facilities were damaged as a result of shelling.