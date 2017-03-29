ICG Program Director: No hope for Karabakh conflict settlement at present

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ At present time there is no hope for settlement of the Karabakh problem.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, International Crisis Group's Europe and Central Asia Program Director Magdalena Grono has said.

According to her, there were attempts in St. Petersburg and Vienna to alienate the international community from the settlement process. “We see that the lack of confidence of the parties leads to a situation where it is unclear who should take the first step. At present, there is no hope for the settlement of the Karabakh issue, of course, steps are being taken to restore the confidence of the parties, but there is no platform for sustainable discussion", she noted.

Grono expressed the opinion that it is necessary to give impetus to the process of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict:

"It inspires optimism that a meeting is planned at the level of foreign ministers to prepare for the summit.But, I would like to remind that the earlier calls for ensuring the prerequisites for the continuation of the peace negotiation process".