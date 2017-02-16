Hungarian Ambassador: We were impressed by what we witnessed in Jojug Marjanli

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ I am grateful to the Azerbaijani authorities for the organization of trips to the liberated village of Jojug Marjanli.

Report informs, said Hungarian ambassador to Azerbaijan Imre Laslotski, who day before visited along with other heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil region liberated from Armenian occupation.

According to him, ambassadors were impressed by what they saw in the village: "I also agree with the views of the Russian ambassador that there is an emotional moment on this trip. People are suffering. Indeed, everyone should do their utmost to make people return to their homes".