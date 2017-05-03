Human rights defender from Ukraine joined "Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform"

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Human rights defender from Ukraine Anton Alekseev, made a statement about joining to “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”:

Report informs referring to the platform's press service, the statement says: "Resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, possible only in the framework of peace talks. However, I also express respect and support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the internationally recognized borders of both states."

"I consider it very important to implement the relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, and other international organizations. Also, i express my support for the OSCE Minsk Group's efforts to address conflict. I saw the friendship between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in the pre-conflict period. These nations had common traditions of living together, formed as a result of centuries of peaceful coexistence. I want to note with deepest regret that as a result of the unresolved conflict, the opinion of the younger generations in both countries about each other, is formed only in the war context."

"I fully support the idea of peaceful coexistence of peoples and the solution of protracted conflicts. For that reason, I want to express my support for this unique initiative and join to “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”, whose purpose is to establish and maintain peace and order in the South Caucasus region", the document reads.