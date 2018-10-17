Hulusi Kilic: I am ready to sacrifice my life for Karabakh

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey closed border with Armenia for the sake of Azerbaijan," former ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Hulusi Kilic said.

Report informs citing Milliyet that Kilic was speaking at the opening of the book exhibition in the Turkish city of Tokat dated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During his speech he touched upon the Karabakh settlement and Armenian-Turkish relations:

"We closed the border with Armenia for the sake of Azerbaijan. There is no other country in the world which would close its border for the sake of another state. It proves how close Turkey and Azerbaijan are to each other."

Hulusi Kilic, who was the ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan in 2008-2012, stated his readiness to defend Azerbaijan's interests and to sacrifice his life for Karabakh.

Kilic said earlier that Armenia will have to make a compromise with Azerbaijan for the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.