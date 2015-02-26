House of Representatives of Pennsylvania State adopts special resolution on Khojaly massacre

Baku.26 February.REPORT.AZ/ House of Representatives of Pennsylvania State adopted a special resolution in connection with the 23rd anniversary of Khojaly tragedy. To this end, the Pennsylvania legislators met with the delegation of Azerbaijan in Harrisburg, the capital of State, Report informs.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Turzai estimated the adopted resolution as a sign for memory of the Khojaly genocide victims, the CBC TV said. Later, the Representatives held an action “We remember the Khojaly victims!” honored the memories of Khojaly victims with a moment of silence.

Member of Azerbaijan Parliament Asim Mollazade expressed gratitude to the members of House of Representatives of Pennsylvania State for the adopted resolution.

The initiator of the resolution Mr. Harry Readshaw spoke of the Khojaly tragedy committed by Armenian armed forces in Khojaly and underlined that the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia is reflected in the international organizations’ documents.

Other members of House said it was a crime against humanity and suggested bringing the culprits of the Khojaly crime to respond.