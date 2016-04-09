Hotline set up in connection with recent military operations on the line of contact

https://report.az/storage/news/481789a77dc884a7f9dd1a57808aecba/870257c2-acd9-4bd8-8ff9-608e5fe63e64_292.jpg
Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The working Group of Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People has launched a hotline to deal with the appeals of citizens with respect to the recent military operations on the line of contact of the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.
Report informs, the hotline can be accessed by calling (012) 405-99-79, the committee said.
