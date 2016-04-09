 Top
    Hotline set up in connection with recent military operations on the line of contact

    The hotline can be accessed by calling (012) 405-99-79

    Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The working Group of Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People has launched a hotline to deal with the appeals of citizens with respect to the recent military operations on the line of contact of the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

    Report informs, the hotline can be accessed by calling (012) 405-99-79, the committee said.

