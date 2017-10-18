Hostage Shahbaz Guliyev brought from Yerevan to Shusha

Baku.18 October. REPORT.AZ/ “According to reports released by the relevant international organizations to the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan on Guliyev Shahbaz Jalal oglu who was held hostage by Armenian armed units in the occupied territory of Kalbajar district of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014 and deprived of liberty by an illegal court of separatist regime in Nagorno Karabakh, returned to his previous detention place from Yerevan city of Armenia, where he was brought for check up in August . Returning to detention place was carried out on October 16, 2017.”

Report was told in the State Commission, Shahbaz Guliyev had medical check up and no problem was found in his health. His health is in normal state.

When Azerbaijani citizen Shahbaz Guliyev held as a hostage by Armenian military was taken to Yerevan for check up and returned to his detention place, in accordance with relative procedures, the State Commission was notified.

Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev were taken hostages by Armenian armed forces in Kalbajar, occupied territory of Azerbaijan on July 10, 2014. They tried to visit graves of their relatives in their homeland in Kalbajar. On December 10, illegal court of the separatist regime in the Nagorno-Karabakh sentenced Dilgam Asgarov to life in prison and Shahbaz Guliyev to 22 years of "detention".

Despite that many measures were taken for their release, it has not been possible to set them free yet. Currently the contact with them is mediated only through the representatives of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).