Hikmat Hajiyev: OSCE MINSK group Co-Chairs should call for an end to illegal activities in the occupied territory of Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia, which uses the humanitarian situation in Syria to its advantage, relocates Syrian Armenians to the occupied territories, seeking to change the demographics there.

Report informs that Deputy head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev said at the international conference of the Center for strategic studies under the President of Azerbaijan "Illegal activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the responsibility of a third party" held in Baku.

"This once again shows the policy of annexation and occupation of Armenia. In this regard, the international community should be particularly vigilant, " he said.

Moreover, as Hajiyev stressed, Armenia continues to plunder the natural resources of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan despite the environmental norms, and there are a number of facts in this regard.

"Metallurgy and non - ferrous metals are one of the main components of Armenia's exports , and in this volume also includes production in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan."

Hikmat Hajiyev noted the need to draw the attention of the OSCE Minsk group co-chairs to these issues: "It is important that mediators also urged to stop illegal activities in the occupied territories, besides call for ceasefire".