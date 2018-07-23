Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan has made enough concessions to Armenia

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/85e13fa8280156c9be245bbad3665f52/8489d546-0ad5-4294-8f49-641a5670299c_292.jpg

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ / The statement of the Armenian President that Azerbaijan can offer its concessions is controversial.

Report informs, official representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told journalists at a briefing.

According to him, it is already great concession that Azerbaijan supports the negotiation process on the settlement of the conflict for 25 years.

"First of all, the occupation of Azerbaijani lands should be terminated. The status quo must be changed. Only then we can find a political solution to the issue and peace in the region," Hajiyev said.